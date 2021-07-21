Premiere: Mindy Shares New Single “Nervous Shudders” Featuring Draag

News

Mindy Song, known professionally as simply Mindy, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming debut solo EP, Version 1.27, out July 23rd. Song may be best known for co-founding Night Dreamer with Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder, but she’s been branching out into solo music this year, blurring genre lines with a sound that pulls both from her background in classical music and from her love for dance music and electronica. Now Mindy is back with a final taste of the upcoming EP, her new single “Nervous Shudder,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Mindy smartly defies easy classification on “Nervous Shudders,” opening on tremolo stings of Mindy’s violin, before quickly giving way to alt rock guitar, bursts of electronic effects, and processed vocals. The track also melds styles on the production side, with Mindy joined by K-pop producers Ryan Kim & Aris Maggiani and indie rock producer Adrian Acosta of Draag. Together, these elements coalesce into a downtempo experimental pop ballad, punctuating her magnetic vocal performance with trippy electronic percussion and spacious synth-laden soundscapes.

Mindy says of the track, “‘Nervous Shudders’ is about my rejection of drama in love. While some romanticize the extreme highs and lows of passionate bonds (like in all the soap operas and k-dramas I watched growing up), I prefer mellow relationships with gentleness. I wish it was more of the norm to fall in and out of love without harming one another. Sometimes we’re just nervous wrecks looking for a hand to hold onto.”

Check out the song and accompanying video early below and watch for Version 1.27, out July 23rd.

