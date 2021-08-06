News

Premiere: Mirror Tree Shares Self-Titled Single (Featuring Former Members of Poolside) Debut Album Due Out In 2022





Mirror Tree is a new psych pop duo from LA-based artist Michael Gold and producer Filip Nikolic. Perhaps best known for their time playing with nu-disco act Poolside, the pair reconnected following Gold’s hiatus from touring life. With Gold as the main songwriter and Nikolic acting as producer, the pair began crafting a unique take on synth and psych pop, a sound they plan on debuting in full with their full-length album. For now, the duo is sharing their first single, “Mirror Tree,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Mirror Tree” is emblematic of what Gold and Nikolic are going for with the new project, pushing the disco-tinged instrumentals of their work with Poolside into psychedelic new territory. Gold sings awash in warm analog synths, conjuring a glassy mirror into a surreal psychedelic new world. The drums then kick in, launching the band into a glittering disco groove. Voices swirl together as the band’s watery psychedelic melodies and captivating disco rhythms take hold, falling deeper into a surrealist illusory reverie of Gold’s own creation.

Check out the song and accompanying video below. The band’s debut album is due out in 2022.

