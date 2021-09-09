News

Premiere: Motherfolk Debut New Single “anchor” New EP, the flower, Due Out on November 5

Photography by Matt Kennedy



This fall, indie rock quintet Motherfolk is back with a new EP, the flower. Over the course of the pandemic, the band has been hard at work, pulling together strains of indie pop and garage rock for the follow-up to their 2019 record Family Ghost. They describe their latest effort as their “most ambitious release yet.” As vocalist and guitarist Nathan Dickerson shares, “Over the past year, we have been writing nonstop with the goal of crafting a new sound. This EP tells the story of what it is like to travel to the darkest place in your mind and what your reality becomes after coming out the other side.”

The band has already shared their first single from the release, “head above water,” and today they’re back with their follow-up, “anchor,” premiering with Under The Radar.

Unlike the glittery indie pop of “head above water,” “anchor” is an instantly catchy indie rock anthem, built around a crowd-pleasing hook and stomping guitar line. The dreamy floating verses and a fiery guitar solo add some texture to the track, but the instant standouts are the towering guitars and sharp melodies. It’s a simple combination, but an ever-effective one, which the band pulls off effortlessly. This is some of the band’s most vital and most catchy work yet.

Dickerson explains of the track, “The inspiration for this song came from wanting to write a singable, anthemic punk rock chorus. It started with the opening guitar riff. From there I was able to build a chorus around it and the rest of the song stemmed from there. The chorus has a classic punk rock/indie rock vibe, so I wanted to contrast that with dream pop synths and effects in the verse. When we first recorded the song in the studio the bridge was just instrumental. After we got home I had the idea for the current bridge and guitar solo so I retracked the guitar and vocals and sent them to our mixing engineer to put in the song. It was a challenge writing a brand new bridge on top of drums and bass that were already recorded but I love how It turned out.”

Check out the song below and watch for the flower, due out November 5th.