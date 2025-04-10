News

Premiere: Nature TV Shares New Video for “Meds” Debut Album Unlucky for Some is Out May 9th via Heist or Hit

Rising Brighton-based indie band Nature TV have been playing with the boundaries between jangly indie pop and breezy psych soul with their latest singles, teasing their forthcoming debut album, Unlucky for Some, due out on May 9th. For the past several years, the band have been building a following in the UK from their energetic live shows and a steady series of new EPs, returning most recently with 2023’s Mid-Flight EP. Since then, they’ve shared “One Step Forward,” “Always It Goes,” and “Meds” from their forthcoming full-length debut, and today they’re sharing an accompanying video for “Meds,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Musically, “Meds” leans into the band’s chilled-out and summery side. They immerse the track in mid-tempo grooves, guitars drenched in chorus effects, and sun-dappled warmth. Yet, as the song goes on, the syncopated rhythm guitar and watery lead lines begin to alternate between easygoing bliss and hints of dreamy melancholy. Dour undertones seep into the lyrics as the band meditates on the seductive and self-destructive allure of self-medicating your problems away: “Medicine / Keeps me in, the room sometimes / Myself but it’s not the same / Chase the buzz but it’s more the change.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video starts off with a play on the ‘red pill, blue pill’ choice from The Matrix before quickly descending into a psychedelic and surrealist blur of tarot, beers, TV, and dance breaks. “I suppose it’s about drugs,” the band says. “The healing kind and the social ones, mainly the social ones. Because obviously you should take medicine that helps you, but then lots of people self-medicate with other things. So, is it better to live life with the help of an aid? Or to live in the real world with no help at all? It’s hard to say, but vices can be luxurious and destructive.”

Check out the song and video below. Unlucky for Some is out everywhere on May 9th via Heist or Hit.

