News

All





Premiere: New Myths Debuts New Single and Video For “Fever Dream” All The Shiny Things EP Coming Soon

Photography by Andrew Segreti



Since their 2014 debut record Give Me Noise, Brooklyn alt rock trio New Myths has been relatively quiet. The band has been active on the road, with slots supporting Metric, Warpaint, and The Joy Formidable, but only returned with new singles in 2019. Fortunately, those led to a new 2020 single, “Bad Connection” and an upcoming EP, All The Shiny Things. Now the band are back with the first track from the EP, their latest single, “Fever Dream,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Fever Dream” picks up right where “Bad Connection” left off, weaving a wonderfully dense mix of alt rock. The band’s love for dramatic goth rock like Siouxsie and the Banshees shines through on Brit Boras’s shadowy vocals and the trio’s celestial harmonies, but the band’s instrumental palette pulls equally from grungier ‘90s alt rock. Thick layers of overdriven guitars blare while Rosie Slater’s driving drum passages and Marina Ross’s snaking basslines intertwine, adding the band’s steadfast pop sensibilities to the sounds of Veruca Salt and Garbage. Meanwhile, the animated video reimagines the trio in the titular fever dream, exploring dark and wild imaginings with animation courtesy of Emily Zullo.

Bandleader Britt Boras says of the track, “During Covid we were looking for other ways to create, and at that same time were introduced to the animator of the video Emily Zullo. We immediately jumped at the opportunity to do an all animated music video and were stoked to work with another female artist. Emily chose to animate our single ‘Fever Dream,’ which has abstract lyrics and psychedelic elements that play with the animation in a really interesting way. ‘Fever Dream’ is also the first track on our upcoming EP All the Shiny Things which we will be releasing in the next few months, so keep an eye out.”

Check out the song and video below.

<p>