Premiere: Ngels Debuts New Video For “Melange” Consequences Out Now

Photography by Koyuki Abe



​Ngels, the solo alt pop project of Salt Lake City-based musician Tyler Godfrey, debuted this year with its first full-length album, Consequences. After recording as James Allen Spirit and a self-titled debut, Godfrey connected with producer and co-writer Clint Holgate in 2017 and began work on Ngels. Recorded at Holgate’s Salt Lake City studio, the record also features drummer Andrew Toleman (Imagine Dragons), vocalist Brittany Toleman (Imagine Dragons, Mount Saint) and bassist Drew Beck (Mondo Cozmo).

Now Ngels is back, debuting the video for one of the record’s highlights, “Melange,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Melange” quickly lives up to its name, delivering a hazy and subtly psychedelic indie pop soundscape. Dense layers of syrupy melody, lush instrumentation, and sinuous grooves make for blurry psych pop in the vein of Tame Impala or Passion Pit. It’s simultaneously a floating psychedelic trip, warm and intimate exploration of desire, and a relentlessly groovy pop creation.

As Godfrey explains, “‘Melange’ is the natural awareness spectrum narcotic on the Sci-Fi classic ‘Dune’ and was the inspiration in naming the title of my song, but the track is about the desire to change, and the absolute joy and terror it is to be original; to be truly honest with yourself and others.” The accompanying video also embraces this honesty and change with its themes exploring gender nonconformity and sexuality. Check out the video below and stream Consequences, out now.

