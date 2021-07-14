 Premiere: Opus Orange Shares New Single “The Burning Question” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 14th, 2021  
Premiere: Opus Orange Shares New Single “The Burning Question”

Object Lessons Due Out August 27 Via Emoto Music

Jul 13, 2021 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Luis Chavez
Santa Monica-based musician and composer Paul Bessenbacher is returning this fall with his indie pop collective Opus Orange, releasing a new album, Object Lessons. Bessenbacher’s work with Opus Orange has ranged from film scores to angular alt rock but his latest record sees him return once again to the influence of ‘90s-tinged indie rock. The band has already shared their first single from the record, “Breaking Mirrors” and is now back with their follow-up, “The Burning Question,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

The latest track from Opus Orange similarly calls upon the band’s ‘90s influences, this time delivering them amidst introspective washes of acoustic guitar and synths. Bessenbacher circles around his central mantra—“make nothing out of something”—casting off into a vast ocean of warm melodies. Accompanying the track the group also shared a dream-like music video, directed by Andy Johnson.

Bessenbacher says of the track, “‘The Burning Question’ explores my subversive habit of self-sabotage. The repeating mantra is a therapeutic tool I employ to help me kick the habit.”

Check out the song and video below and watch for Object Lessons, due out August 27th.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

