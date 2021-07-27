 Premiere: PEAKS! Debut New Single “Turin” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Premiere: PEAKS! Debut New Single “Turin”

“Turin” Out Everywhere July 30th

Jul 27, 2021 By Caleb Campbell
Alternative duo PEAKS! made their debut last year with their first single, “Blackout” and followed this year with “Fired Up,” earning the band fans in both their native UK and in Italy’s burgeoning alt rock scene, where they are currently based. The alt rock duo is once again back later this week with their new single, “Turin,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Turin” draws its name from the city the band has made their home, launching the band’s sound into even more anthemic territory with explosive alt rock hooks. The track’s subdued presentation, built around a downtempo Pixies-esque acoustic lick, bursts into dazzling motion with the chorus, crescendoing into an infectious gut-punch of a hook. The band’s combination of sing-along indie rock and visceral alt rock is at its most potent yet with “Turin.”

Check out the song early below, out everywhere on July 30th.

Circular Wave · PEAKS! - Turin

