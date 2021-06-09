News

All





Premiere: PLEXXAGLASS Debuts New Single “DYD” “DYD” Out June 11th





PLEXXAGLASS, the moniker of singer/songwriter Alexxa Joan Rae, specializes in both ethereal alt pop and soaring anthems. They shared their first single of 2021 last month, “Lillith,” a rousing powerhouse track produced by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda. Now they’re back with their follow-up single, “DYD,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “DYD” PLEXXAGLASS soars to even more striking heights than ever before. Alexxa Joan Rae proves themselves a master of stunning instrumental builds, opening the song with stark piano chords and ascending to a confident stomping climax. It’s a no holds barred approach, matched with a standout vocal performance from Alexxa. They also once again collaborate with producer Kevin Billingslea on this latest track, with the crisp production ensuring every marching shot of percussion and towering synth chord immediately hits to the core.

PLEXXAGLASS says of the track, “This song is a detox. It hurts to reevaluate friendships and relationships that have turned sour, but there always is a tipping point, and when that happens, you just have to cut the chord… and Don’t You Dare look back…”

Check out the song early below, out June 11th.