News

All





Premiere: Queen’s Pleasure Share New Single “How It Feels” Words To Live By, Suits To Die In Coming September 10th Via Bloomer Records

Photography by Paul Bellaart



Dutch garage rock outfit Queen’s Pleasure has been making waves in Europe with their fuzzy psychedelic blend of garage and indie rock. They debuted earlier this year with their first EP, Panic From Dublin. Now they’re gearing up to share their debut album, Words To Live By, Suits To Die In later this fall. The band has already shared “Empty Occasion,” their first single from the record, and now return with their latest release, “How It Feels,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The influence of UK indie rock quickly bleeds through on “How It Feels,” with guitar lines that alternate between jangling and blistering backing a howling vocal performance from lead singer Jurre Otto. It’s scrappy swaggering fun, bringing to mind the early days of UK indie touchstones like The Arctic Monkeys with an added melodic edge.

As the band explains, “‘How It Feels’ starts out with the line, ‘God made me a good deal.’ This captures the essence of the song right away: the lyrics talk about how unequal this world can be, and the lyrics criticize the maker of this world.”

Check out the track below and watch for Words To Live By, Suits To Die In, coming September 10th via Bloomer Records.