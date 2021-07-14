News

All





Premiere: Radiant Baby Shares New Single “This Dream” New Album Pantomime Due Out September 24 Via Lisbon Lux





Montreal-based musician Radiant Baby (a.k.a. Felix Mongeon) has been continuing indie pop’s ‘80s revival full force, taking cues from new wave and synth pop with an added dose of his own flamboyant style. After sharing his 2019 full-length debut, Restless, Mongeon is back this fall with his sophomore record, Pantomime. Today Mongeon also shares his latest single, “This Dream,” premiering with Under the Radar.

In Mongeon’s words, during the writing process for Pantomime, “I got to a point where I was tired of being alone with my synths. I wanted to collaborate with other musicians and push my music further.” He formed a band for the record, trying to capture the glittery beauty of glam rock and disco. That full-band setup brings “This Dream” to a higher level, matching Mongeon’s standout vocal performance with jittery guitar lines and earworm synth melodies. Radiant Baby’s already energetic pace is set alight with addition of the full band, adding new fervent passion to the track.

As Mongeon explains, “‘This Dream’ evokes an intense state of euphoria. The night seems perfect. Wishing to never face reality, the protagonist prays for this ephemeral moment to be the last. The lyrics ‘I wish we could turn the clock’ illustrate the dream of reliving an ideal moment over and over again.”

He continues, saying of the video, “my partner Lara had the idea to shoot a long take in the St. Lawrence River during a sunset and to then reverse the video. I learned to sing the lyrics backwards to create this effect, which was somewhat of a challenge. With the reverse effect, the sun slowly rises instead of setting, and everything takes on a strange and surreal feeling, including the lip-sync and the movements of the water and of the protagonist.”

Check out the song and video below and watch for Pantomime, due out September 24th via Lisbon Lux.

<p>