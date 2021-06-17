News

All





Premiere: Ridgeway Debuts New Single “Real Blue” New LP Marlo Coming August 26th Via Neon Bloodbath Records





Southern California shoegaze band Ridgeway is preparing for their sophomore LP, Marlo, coming later this year. Pulling influence from formative ‘90s shoegaze records and from their storming contemporaries like Nothing or Turnover, the band’s latest record looks to push their sound even further than their 2019 debut, Give. The band have already shared “Thrive,” the first single from the record, and are now back with their follow-up, “Real Blue,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Real Blue” sees the band’s combination of shoegaze, indie rock, and post hardcore reach new explosive heights. Massive distorted guitars, incendiary instrumental performances, and surprisingly sweet melodies layer over each other for a thick collage of styles. Meanwhile, the accompanying video fittingly casts the band in washed out blue hues, an equally colorful and nocturnal take on the song’s hazy aesthetics.

Ridgeway says of the track,“‘Real Blue’ reflects on my personal growth from being pinned as a “trouble child” and always feeling guilty to someone who has grown to love themselves and the ones I choose to surround myself with. Your family is who you make it and your hero’s can be your best friends and that feeling really drives the emotion of this song.”

“While recording in Loveland Colorado each member chose Real Blue to start the recording process on. You can feel the excitement in the song. We were all very eager and excited to begin our time in the batting box with Corey Coffman knocking out takes and finding perfect tones for this track.”

Check out the song below and watch for the band’s new LP, Marlo, coming August 26th via Neon Bloodbath Records.

<p>