Premiere: Sam Johnson Debuts New Single “Black Sheep Wine” Along the Dark Edges of Everything Coming September 24th Via What We Talk About Records

Photography by Erin Thurlow



Sam Johnson, a Boston-based singer/songwriter, and frontman for post hardcore outfit Choke Up, has shared a new single from his forthcoming solo debut, Along the Dark Edges of Everything. With his first solo effort, Johnson has traded punk bluster for stripped-back folk and indie rock. He’s already shared the first single from the record, “Wildfire,” and he’s now back with his follow-up, “Black Sheep Wine,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Black Sheep Wine” shows off the emotive core to Johnson’s songwriting, putting on display the heartfelt lyricism that has run beneath his thundering punk sound. With chiming guitar parts and subtle fiddle accents the track initially hints towards country roots, but Johnson’s plaintive vocals and unvarnished beauty also recall fellow punk acts who’ve turned to folk, like Conor Oberst or Laura Stevenson.

Meanwhile, the lyrics are a grateful, drunken reflection on the constancy and faithfulness of love. As Johnson says, “I wrote ‘Black Sheep Wine’ after returning from the liquor store one night. My wife had fallen asleep, so I had a few drinks at the kitchen table and thought about her. Years later, it’s still one of my favorite songs and she’s still one of my favorite people. Honestly don’t remember if the wine was any good.”

Check out the song below and pre-order Along the Dark Edges of Everything, coming September 24th via What We Talk About Records.