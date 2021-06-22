 Premiere: Sarah Walk Shares New Live Version of “same road” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021  
Premiere: Sarah Walk Shares New Live Version of “same road”

Simply EP Out June 25 Via One Little Independent Records

Jun 22, 2021 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Daniel Smith Coleman
Following her 2020 sophomore album, Another Me, singer/songwriter Sarah Walk is back this week with her new EP, Simply. Walk’s latest work features reinterpreted, stripped-back versions of choice highlights from Another Me, along with a handful of new songs and even a cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” paying tribute to her fellow Minneapolis native Prince. She most recently shared her new sparse version of “same road” and now is back with an accompanying live performance of the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

Sarah Walk’s live version of “same road” strips the already stark ballad even further back, now featuring only Walk’s plaintive vocal talents and a contemplative piano part. The result is more raw and confessional than ever, letting every bit of heartbreak and steadfast, devotional love shine through Walk’s brilliantly resonant lyricism. With a performance this bare and unadorned, what remains most evident is the strength of Walk’s songwriting. She once again shows her sparse confessionals to be as haunting and moving as any of her peers.

Walk says of the video, “We shot the ‘same road’ video in my studio space here in LA which I got last June mid pandemic. I just recently bought an upright piano (my first real piano!) so I was eager to get a live video with me playing on it and wanted to keep the sound really raw and exposed as just a piano/vocal. Daniel (videographer) and I have worked together on so many music and live videos so it felt super comfortable and was refreshing to be able to play an older song in a new arrangement.”

Check out the video below and watch for the Simply EP, out June 25th via One Little Independent Records.



Most Recent