Premiere: Save the Clocktower Debuts New Single “This Weight” Renaissance Coming June 25th

Photography by Kyle LaMere



Chicago-based indie pop outfit Save the Clocktower are returning later this month with their latest release Renaissance. The new record is the band’s third, a fitting renaissance for Save The Clocktower nine years after their sophomore album, 2012’s Through the Glass. Fortunately, that time away hasn’t dulled the band’s talents for infectious indie pop, drawing inspiration from indie heavy-hitters like The Shins, Phoenix, and MGMT. The band are back now with their latest single from the record, “This Weight,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Pulsating synths and percussive beats introduce a more electronic, but no less infectious side to the band on “This Weight.” The track’s marching rhythm and shimmering, snaking instrumental make for an undeniable hook, reminiscent of the band’s indie pop peers with an added steadfast pop sensibility.

Meanwhile, the lyrics examine toxic relationship dynamics. The band explains of the song, “‘This Weight’ is a song about putting a lot of time, energy, and love into something—be it a relationship, your job, what-have-you—and feeling like you’re not getting much back in return. It’s about a lack of reciprocity, so to speak; however, like most issues which affect us, especially as we get older—it’s not a clear-cut, “black or white” dynamic. The lyrics not only point out that the person who is (most likely) being taken advantage of is aware that this is the case, but they go a step further to illustrate that this is a familiar, perhaps even desirable mode of existence.”

“And, if we’re being truly introspective, we’ve probably all had relationships in the past where WE were the one with that upper-hand—whether we were aware of it at the time or not. Maybe that’s the hardest part about truly honest art: enacting the willingness to not only delve into past traumas, past failures, and so on but also to reflect on how we too have done wrong (in an attempt to finally end that cycle).”

Check out the song below and watch for Renaissance, out June 25th.