Premiere: Shower Curtain Shares New Single “You Make Me Feel”

Shower Curtain is the new indie singer/songwriter project from New York-based artist Victoria Winter. Winter has already released two EPs, Mariposa and Shower Curtain, joining the ranks of dreamy lo-fi bedroom pop artists like early Clairo and beadadoobee. Her upcoming EP, Something Instead, sees her venturing into headier soundscapes, with the added bite of distortion adding new depth to her glittering soundscapes. She shared her first single from the forthcoming EP, “Running,” earlier this year, and today she’s back with her latest effort, “You Make Me Feel,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“You Make Me Feel” initially opens on lo-fi guitar tones and languid vocals, all awash in a burnt analog haze, placing it closely in the vein of Winter’s longtime bedroom pop stylings. However, the track slowly opens up into a murky shoegaze gem, introducing blasts of distortion to contrast with the subtle glimmering beauty of Winter’s vocals. The track also imperceptibly hearkens back to Winter’s roots in her native Brazil. The track was produced in Curitiba and featuring Lorenzo Molossi and Vinicius Lourenco on guitar, with Ana Montovani on backing vocals.

As Winter explains, “‘You Make Me Feel’ brings some analog sounds and soothing guitar melodies, as well as some shoegaze influences present in distortion sounds. The lyrics speak on the confusion, sadness, and anxieties in a relationship.”

Check out the song below and watch for the Something Instead EP, coming October 8th via Balaclava Records.

