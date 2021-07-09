News

Premiere: So Zuppy Shares Video For New Single “Familiar Smile” New EP Blindly, Pt. 2 Is Out Now

Photography by Anya Belomoina



So Zuppy is the solo moniker of Milwaukee-based producer and musician Micah Foust. Foust has been quietly crafting bright bedroom pop gems, carried by his warm vocals, ear-candy production, and shimmering harmonies. He debuted in 2019 with his full-length record Homesick Mountain and last year shared his follow-up EP, Blindly Pt.1. Part 2 of the EP released just last month and now Foust is back with an accompanying video for one of the EP’s highlights, “Familiar Smile,” premiering with Under the Radar.

It’s easy to feel cynical these days but “Familiar Smile” is the sort of song that you can’t help dropping your guard for. Foust’s airy open-hearted vocals, chiming sunny acoustic guitars, and relentlessly bright disposition are devoid of pretension or melancholy, sounding like a far happier marriage of The Postal Service and Animal Collective. Instead, Foust lavishes starry-eyed praise on his new love with a simple vulnerable joy, the same joy that permeates his colorful new video.

Foust says of the video, “‘Familiar Smile’ is an unapologetically sappy single inspired by locking eyes with someone and knowing that they’re the one you’ve been looking for. I wanted to capture that essence of delight in the video. I am super new to making videos so I try to use programs that make it look like I sort of know what I am doing. For example, in this video, I used a program that automatically rotoscopes raw video footage. It was a lot of fun to make!”

Check out the song and video below. So Zuppy’s new EP, Blindly Pt. 2, is out now.

