Premiere: Strawberry Launch Debuts New Single “She” Debut EP Strawberry Launch Coming August 6th

Photography by Will Montgomery



New York-based indie pop newcomers Strawberry Launch are releasing their debut self-titled EP next week, introducing the world to their glittery, tropical style of pop. Since forming in 2018 and putting out their first singles last year, the band have locked into a sharply melodic and subtly psychedelic indie pop style, pulling from the likes of Crumb, Khurangbin, and Tame Impala.

The band has already shared a handful of singles from the EP, including this year’s “Sweet Basil,” and now are back, sharing one final taste of the record with their new single “She,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “She” the band craft a powerfully catchy ode to femininity, backed by sweet group harmonies and warm danceable energy. The band matches the playful instrumental approach and colorful melody with an equally wholesome lyrical bent, tributing the women that have shaped their lives. The portraits the band traces are welcoming and human, women with “two left feet” and who are “always staying up too late”一 the everyday women who’ve shared their lives with the band.

As lead singer and songwriter Riiza explains: “I wrote this song four years ago in a quiet studio in Ohio, when Strawberry Launch was just a dream in the back of my mind. It’s a fan favorite, and people have been asking us to make this record for years. It’s a dedication to all the women who have made up part of me, as well as the women in this band, the women who work with us and listen to our music. It’s amazing to me that this little song made it through years of shows, years of demos and has been such a staple in our repertoire. I hope anyone listening is reminded of a woman who’s been an important influence in their lives.”

Check out the song below and watch for the Strawberry Launch EP, coming August 6th.

<p>