Tuesday, June 29th, 2021  
Premiere: Sucreblooms Debut New Single “Self-Constrained”

Debut EP Outgrow Coming August 20th Via Grind Select

Jun 29, 2021 By Caleb Campbell
Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Erick Lee, previously the frontman of Modern Rivals, is back with his debut EP, Outgrow, now recording under the moniker Sucreblooms. With Sucreblooms, Lee trades in Modern Rivals’ psych pop and indie rock for carefully constructed synth melodies and shifting electronic soundscapes. After already sharing “Honesty” from the EP Lee now is back sharing his latest single, “Self-Constrained,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Self-Constrained” finds Lee looking inwards, contemplating the complicated boundaries of personal identity over watery rushes of synths and understated grooves. Much like “Honesty,” Lee strikes on moments of swelling beauty, lush instrumentation, and soulful vocals, an alluring combination that Lee makes all the more rewarding with his introspective lyricism. The result is a poignant combination of lush organic melodies and thoughtful songwriting with thoroughly modern production.

Lee says of the track, “Self-Constrained” is about how the pressure to fit into an identity that you want for yourself, or that others want for you, can result in paralysis and silence. It’s easy to stay comfortable and entertained, safely static in the armor of your carefully crafted identity. But doing so can cause you to question every word and every creation. Are you still valuable if you make a mistake, or if you become someone else?”

Check out the song below and pre-order the Outgrow EP, coming August 20th via Grind Select.

