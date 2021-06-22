News

Premiere: Tamaraebi Debuts New Acoustic Version Of “Serious” New EP Spectrum Out Now On Believe

Photography by Faith Aylward



Alt pop artist Tamaraebi returned this month with his latest EP, Spectrum, once again pulling together spellbinding genre fusions which pull from psychedelic soul, synth pop, R&B, and funk. His sprawling approach to sounds and styles is quickly becoming a trademark for the Nigerian-born, London-based artist, and he’s once again changing up his approach with a new live acoustic version of “Serious,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Serious (Acoustic)” trades in the lush alternative R&B approach of the original for a more intimate mood, putting the exclusive focus on Tamaraebi’s sensual silken vocals and easygoing energy. It’s a warm alternate counterpoint to the original’s slick Weeknd-esque croons, giving the track an added pop appeal and an unguarded soulful honesty. The new version also comes accompanied by a stark live performance video, directed by Tatenda Jamera.

“Serious has a pop/R&B mood with a futuristic sheen,” explains Tamaraebi of the track. “It’s basically about how sex can sometimes complicate friendships, so while sometimes it’s great to be in the moment it’s also good to know that actions have consequences! A lot of people really liked this song so got together with my boy Aaron Forbes (Guitarist) to record an acoustic version. I just wanted a stripped/laid back vibe cos the focus for me was on the vocals and guitar.”

Check out the video below. The Spectrum EP is out now.

