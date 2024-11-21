News

Premiere: Thavoron Shares New Video for “Eagle” New LP Thavoron is Out Now via Trailing Twelve Records

Seattle-based indie singer/songwriter Thavoron returned earlier this year with a sprawling self-titled LP. She first debuted with her 2020 EP Bold and her 2021 debut album, Ugly, followed by last year’s project, Tommy Loves You. Through it all, her music has floated through various shades of dream pop, indie, and R&B, touching on inspirations ranging from Blood Orange and Frank Ocean to Faye Webster and Lana Del Rey. She unites these influences in a style that is confessional and poignant, taking her crystalline vocal lines and lacing them with intimate lyrical explorations of identity and self-love.

Following the album’s release, Thavoron is back today with a new video for one of its highlights, “Eagle,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Eagle” is a sprawling art pop slow-burn, initially guided by only some dreamy synth lines. It is a stately, spacious opening, but Thavoron’s off-kilter synths and glassy vocal tone are quickly joined by bursts of drum and bass. As the song winds onward, the synth, rhythm section, and vocals all move a parallel dance, never completely overlapping but working together in gorgeous harmony. Later the swirling synth beds rise to the forefront, filling out the track alongside towering drums and an echoing guitar solo, all of which builds to a point that feels simultaneously dramatic, unbridled, and mournful.

The accompanying video, directed by long-time collaborator Maddie Ludgate, captures this same progression from stark understatement to wild dramatics. It opens with Thavoron captured against a white background before moving between rapid strobing cuts, a shadowy interlude, and blacklight-soaked close-ups.

Thavoron explains, “The perspective I was coming from in this song is being someone who’s free-spirited, unattainable, and unfazed, until there’s an inevitable capture, which leads to a downfall where you’re broken-down, weathered, and tired—hating yourself for giving into things you know aren’t good for you. I wanted to recast the light on power dynamics that I’ve touched on throughout this project so far. There have been moments where I find the ‘chase’ attractive and enticing, only to realize it leads me to feeling ‘captured,’ and stuck solely with myself, in order to build myself up again.”

Check out the song and video below. Thavoron is out now via Trailing Twelve Records.

