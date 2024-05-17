News

All





Premiere: The Anti-Queens Share New Video for “Overthinking” New LP Disenchanted Out Today via Stomp Records

The Anti-Queens have been a fixture in their local Toronto rock scene for over a decade, led by Emily Bones and Valerie Knox. Stylistically, their music operates in the same vein as bands like L7, Hole, and The Distillers, pulling from pop punk, riot grrrl, and vintage punk touchstones. After a pair of EPs the band debuted with their self-titled record in 2019, and today they’re back with their sophomore full-length album, Disenchanted, out now via Stomp Records.

Accompanying the release, the band are sharing a video for one of the album’s highlights, “Overthinking,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Overthinking” is one of the catchiest tracks on the record, leaning away from their punk ragers and evoking the band’s anthemic side, replete with melodic guitar lines and massive sing-along choruses. The band shows off a penchant for sharply written and instantly memorable hooks, launching the track skyward while their lyrics dissect anxious thought spirals. Yet, Bones and Knox also retain a hard-edged undercurrent with some grit and grunge in their vocals, alongside their distorted power chords and an explosive double-time chorus at the track’s end.

The accompanying video for “Overthinking” was directed by Michael Crusty and Valerie Knox. As the band explains, “‘Overthinking’ is about the mental spiral of stressing over things that are beyond our control. We wanted the music video to visually echo this theme. The summer scenes are meant to capture that carefree happiness you feel when spending a warm, sunny day playing with your dog while in the company of a best friend…We shot the full-band segment in a brightly lit white room, opting for all-black attire to dramatically heighten the visual contrast and intensify the mood”.

Check out the song and video below, along with their new album, Disenchanted, out now via Stomp Records.

<p>