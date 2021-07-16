News

All





Premiere: The Davenports Debut New Single, “I’m Not Gonna Bother You” Watch The New Video Starring Rebecca Creskoff (Hung, Claws, Mad Men)

Photography by Marc Lucas



New York singer/songwriter Scott Klass is back with his latest release from his long-running indie band The Davenports, his first since 2018’s Don’t Be Mad At Me. The track is the first of an upcoming single series recorded under quarantine, Klass’s first self-recorded material to see the light of day. The first single of the series, “I’m Not Gonna Bother You,” is out now, premiering with Under the Radar.

“I’m Not Gonna Bother You” marries downtempo acoustic tones with irresistibly sweet, ear-candy harmonies, fitting equally into the worlds of indie folk and pop. Though this is the most “solo” Klass has been in a while, he deftly conjures a full-bodied symphony of harmony, all while maintaining the gentle intimacy that guides the song. Accompanying the track he’s also shared a new video, starring actor Rebecca Creskoff (Hung, Claws, Mad Men)—with whom Klass also attended college—in her first appearance in a music video.

Klass says of the track, “‘I’m Not Gonna Bother You’ is sung from the perspective of a woman who accepts being walked on by her self-important husband - quietly always taking the back seat. I see it a lot. I must know a lot of self-important men. And it drives me crazy. For the video with Rebecca, I came up with the idea of having her putting way too much attention on a series of mundane tasks,” Klass continues, “like chopping food into neat piles or organizing the ubiquitous Amazon delivery boxes in stacks.”

Check out the song and video below and keep an eye out for future singles from Klass, coming later this year.

<p>