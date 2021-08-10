News

Premiere: The Wonderfool (Matt Vinson of CAAMP) Shares New Video For “Time (Done Being Late)” New LP Shiner is Coming August 11 via Gjenny Records

Photography by Hillary Jones



The Wonderfool is the solo project from singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Matt Vinson. Vinson launched The Wonderfool in 2015 while he was still at Ohio University, and in the years since he’s released three records under the name and joined up with indie folk outfit CAAMP. On The Wonderfool’s earlier releases Vinson played every instrument himself, focusing the record around his modern folk melodies and contemplative songwriting.

For his latest effort, he’s taken the isolation of quarantine and instead crafted a record full of contributions from his peers, his most exploratory album to date. The full record debuts tomorrow, but today Vinson has shared his new video for “Time (Done Being Late)” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Time (Done Being Late)” is Vinson’s last single from the record, a sweet nostalgic look at the passage of time. Vinson traces past loves and regrets with a gentle sagacity that only time can bring. “Sometimes you do the wrong things right/Only to find what you need was there the whole time,” he sings, reminiscing on the good and bad times and how they all have shaped who he is. The accompanying video is similarly nostalgic and heartfelt, gently running through clips Vinson himself has gathered over the years in a tribute to friends and family.

Vinson says, “‘Time’ is an ode to every human that has shaped me into the person I am today - It’s a celebration of friends, family, and love. I hope the song and video reminds you to keep moving forward, though always reminiscing on loved ones and cherished memories from the past. In using my own clips I’ve taken throughout the years, this video makes me laugh and cry both tears of joy and sorrow.”

Check out the song and video below and watch for Shiner, out tomorrow, August 11th, via Gjenny Records.

