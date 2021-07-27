News

All





Premiere: The Zephyr Bones Debut New Single “Verneda Lights” New LP Neon Body Out October 22 Via La Castanya

Photography by Marc Cusco



Barcelona psych rock quartet The Zephyr Bones arrived in 2017 with their debut record Secret Place, delivering a blend of psychedelia and dream pop the band coined as “beach-wave.” They’ve been largely quiet in the intervening years but the band returned earlier this year with a new single, “No One.” Now the band has shared details of their upcoming sophomore record, Neon Body, due out this fall. Accompanying the announcement the band has also shared their new single, “Verneda Lights,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Verneda Lights takes the band’s beach-wave sound away from the ocean shore and to shimmering nocturnal dancefloors. A driving bass line makes for one of the band’s most irresistibly danceable efforts yet, while glittering synths and disco-tinged guitar lines add brilliant bursts of neon-lit color to the track’s sound. Drops of psychedelia are still in the mix, just now accompanied by a compulsively danceable soundscape, making for an alluring combination of styles and fascinating new territory for the band.

Speaking about the new track, the band’s vocalist Brian Silva says: “La Verneda is a neighborhood of Barcelona with a certain special light. This song tells the story of an autumnal and lysergic romance. From a cinematic point of view, you get the feeling of sneaking into a party in which the two protagonists dance to the Verneda Lights’ guitar riff.”

Check out the song below and watch for Neon Body, due out October 22 via La Castanya.

<p>