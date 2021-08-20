Premiere: Tom Moran Debuts New Single “Stay”

News

New York City singer/songwriter Tom Moran is making his full-length debut this fall with his new album, Roommate of a Friend of Mine. After playing in bands for years, Moran is branching out into solitary folk pop with his solo debut, playing all the instruments himself and joined only by his close friend on production, Ray Marte of prog metal outfit Moon Tooth. Moran has already shared the title track from the record and today he’s back with the follow-up, “Stay,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Stay” exemplifies the bright-eyed and open-hearted folk pop Moran does so well. Chugging acoustic guitar, twinkling piano accents, and sun-lit melodies carry the song, all while Moran offers a gentle plea for a lover to stay. What shines through most though is Moran’s dreamer’s heart and steadfast optimism. The core of the song lies not in the depths of loneliness, but in a heartfelt daydream一“I was dreaming in the day/I was absent out in space/Or as I’d prefer to say/I was wide awake /In a clear and striking dream.

As Moran explains, “Stay is a very direct song lyrically, and it says you should stay, and here’s all the important reasons why. I see it as a song about a well-intentioned person in denial, because you can’t convince anyone to stick around, they have to choose to on their own.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below. Roommate of a Friend of Mine is out everywhere on September 24th.

