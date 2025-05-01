News

Premiere: Trevor Sensor Shares New Single “The Farm” New LP Few Tears of Eros is Out on August 8th

Illinois indie singer/songwriter Trevor Sensor is set to return later this summer with his fourth full-length album, Few Tears of Eros, out on August 8th. Sensor debuted in 2017 with his first album, Andy Warhol’s Dream, followed by a pair of 2021 albums, On Account of Exile, Vol. 1 and On Account of Exile, Vol. 2, conjuring a thematically weighty and literate style of folk and indie rock. Sensor has described Few Tears of Eros as a reflection on love amidst the lonely and atomized modern world, tracing heady and surreal character portraits rooted in the dull ache of the everyday.

“We’ve lost patience for just about everything, including love,” Sensor says. “A lot of songs I hear deal with the beginnings or aftermaths of romance, but hardly what happens in between. The yearning and heartbreak are all fine and well, but you get older and become involved in the thralls of hum-drum life-building. What lurks beneath the surface of happily-ever-afters is what interests me.”

Today, alongside news of the album, Sensor is sharing its lead single, “The Farm,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“The Farm” immerses Sensor’s folk rock in an apocalyptic haze, encapsulating the draining toil of doggedly chasing a dream for years. The verses find Sensor singing in his reedy Dylan-esque croon above flinty guitar grooves and swirling atmospheric accents. Those flickering melodies quickly catch alight and transform into a roaring blaze. Sensor’s vocals ascend into a howling, sun-scorched chorus laced with searing confessions: “Told me to get a job / It won’t do me no harm / But how’d I ever end up working on the farm? / How’d I ever end up working on the farm?” However, Sensor’s standout moment comes with his bar-burning guitar solo. Without a single word, he draws out all of the ambient tension, fury, and frustration churning away in the track, fully letting loose in a climactic storm of unbridled emotion.

Sensor says, “The song came to me while I was working in a field. It was mid-summer, the sun was hot, and I’d been digging holes since morning. I looked around and thought, ‘How’d I end up working on the farm?’ I’d probably made a couple of wrong turns way back when to end up here—following my dream too blindly. Nevertheless, here I was and still am. The video is the result of my poverty. My longtime friend, Ryan Ohm, filmed me in my corner and the desolation which surrounds it. This is not an homage to the past but rather an acknowledgment to the meanness of plebeian existence. The only nourishment here is for the spirit—hope is a novel concept. One time, when I was out of work, I went to a temp agency tucked in a dilapidated strip mall. I told the man there my story, and after I’d finished he said, ‘Well, we’ll see what we can do. We’re not really used to people with dreams around here.’ I think that about sums it all up.”

Check out the song and video below, along with the forthcoming record’s album art. Few Tears of Eros is out everywhere on August 8th.