Premiere: Ziggy 2000 Shares New Single “Stupid” New EP Needles Out June 5th via XYZ123 Recordings

Tomorrow, Bristol-based indie singer/songwriter Ziggy 2000 is set to share her sophomore EP, Needles. The record finds Ziggy pulling together influences from indie pop, alt rock, and confessional singer/songwriters, crafting an aesthetic that is at turns hushed, nostalgic, vibrant, and melodramatic. She has already shared the record’s lead single “Anymore” and her follow-up “October,” and today she’s back with an early listen to one of the EP’s highlights, “Stupid,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Like the EP’s singles, “Stupid” finds Ziggy adopting an intimate tone, traced with gentle acoustic balladry and dreamy production. The track recalls the kaleidoscopic bedroom pop of artists like Beabadoobee, with Ziggy’s vocals lilting above swells of gauzy melodies and twinkling accents, evoking hints of wistful nostalgia and lovelorn melancholy. Meanwhile, her lyrics reflect on the overwhelming rush of feelings surrounding new love: “Is this a crush? / Or is it love? / I guess I’ll never know now / Cause you’re always around in my head.”

Ziggy says of the track, “‘Stupid’ is about that overwhelming and debilitating feeling when you meet someone and instantly feel like you’re in love - like you can’t breathe or think about doing anything else. It’s about not being able to distinguish between infatuation and falling in love, and all of the fun, silly, and stupid bits in between.”

She continues, saying of the accompanying video, “It’s the most kitsch camp trashy tacky thing ever - we had 2.5 hours and one tiny camcorder, but so happy with the result”

Check out the song and video below. The Needles EP is out June 5th via XYZ123 Recordings.

