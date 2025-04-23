News

All





Preoccupations Share Video for New Song “Ill at Ease” Ill at Ease Due Out May 9 via Born Losers

Photography by Yoonha Park / Marlaena Moore / Jon Sherman

Canadian post-punks Preoccupations are releasing a new album, Ill at Ease, on May 9 via Born Loser. Now they have shared its third single, title track “Ill at Ease,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Frontman Matt Flegel had this to say about the song in a press release: “I was trying to convey the feeling of waking up, but not being able to shake the uncomfortable suspicion that you might still be dreaming. It’s also about making amends with the fact that you might never feel comfortable in your own skin, and finding solace in the fact that some things can’t be changed.”

Previously Preoccupations shared the album’s first single, “Focus,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They also announced some tour dates. “Bastards” was the album’s second single and it was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Ill at Ease is the band’s fifth album and the follow-up to 2022’s Arrangements and 2018’s amusingly titled New Material.

Preoccupations is Matt Flegel (vocals, bass), Scott Munro (guitar, synth), Daniel Christiansen (guitar), and Mike Wallace (drums).

Flegel had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “The well of dark things to write about seemingly has not dried up, and lyrically, it’s where I still tend to draw from. Draining all my anxieties into a song is often the only way I can get through a day. Some songs exist in a world with barren plains of burnt earth, covered in a dust of shame, dread, death, where all the things I love are things that kill me. Some come from the perspective of another distant world, looking skyward into a science fiction ocean of space, solitude, slight hope. Sometimes I’m looking around at the world that we live in now with incredulity, hilariously dissatisfied with how it’s all turned out, and assuming that it can’t be long before it’s all over. Some songs are just a reflection of me looking down at my feet while I trudge along wondering what I’m doing with myself, and if the ground is going to fall out from underneath me at any given moment.”

Read our 2016 interview with Preoccupations.

Read our 2018 interview with Preoccupations on New Material.

Preoccupations Tour Dates:

UK Dates:

05/11/25 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hound

05/13/25 - London, UK - The Garage

05/14/25 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

05/16/25 - Manchester, UK - YES

05/15/25 - Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin

05/17/25 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

05/18/25 - Glasgow, UK - Room 2

North American Dates:

05/22/25 Montréal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/23/25 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club

05/24/25 Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

05/27/25 Detroit, MI - Lager House

05/31/25 Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

06/01/25 Minneapolis, - MN 7th St Entry

06/04/25 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth

06/06/25 Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

06/07/25 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

06/08/25 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

06/10/25 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

06/12/25 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

06/13/25 San Diego, CA - Casbah

06/17/25 Austin, TX - Parish

06/18/25 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

06/20/25 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room-Third Man Records

06/21/25 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade(Purgatory)

06/22/25 Raleigh, NC - Kings

06/24/25 Washington, DC - Songbyrd Record Cafe

06/25/25 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

06/27/25 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

06/29/25 Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs

European Dates:

09/14/25 Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin

09/15/25 Lille, FR - L’Aeroneff

09/16/25 Le Havre, FR - Le Tetris

09/17/25 Paris, FR - Petit Bain

09/18/25 Antwerp, BE - TRIX

09/19/25 Nijmegen, NL -Doornroosje

09/21 Rotterdam, NL - Rotown

09/23/25 Cologne, DE - Blue Shell

09/24/25 Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang

09/25/25 Berlin, DE - Neue Zukunft

09/26 Prague, CZ - Palác Akropolis

09/27/25 Munich, DE - Strom

09/28/25 Vienna, AT - B72

09/30/25 Sofia, BG - Stroeja

10/01/25 - Athens, GR - AUX

10/02/25 Bucharest, ROM - Control Club

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.