News

All





Public Service Broadcasting Share Video for New Single “Lichtspiel III: Symphonie Diagonale” Bright Magic Due Out September 24 via Play it Again Sam

Photography by Alex Lake



London-based band Public Service Broadcasting have shared a video for their new single “Lichtspiel III: Symphonie Diagonale.” It is the latest single to be released from their forthcoming fourth studio album titled Bright Magic, due out on September 24 via Play it Again Sam. Check out the video, which features footage from German director Viking Eggeling’s 1923 film Symphonie Diagonale, below, along with the tracklist/cover art for Bright Magic and a list of UK/European tour dates for the band.

The three “Lichtspiel” tracks featured on the album were all influenced by German expressionist films of the early 20th-century. Band member J. Willgoose, Esq. speaks about the inspiration of these films, particularly that of Eggeling’s film, in a press release: “All of these films are remarkable, ground-breaking works which epitomize for me the idea of bright magic, but I think Viking Eggeling’s Symphonie Diagonale is my favorite of the three we’ve written about. The track is a plaintive piano and synth piece to mirror what I saw as a mournful, elegiac film. The sound is heavily influenced by Vangelis—the patterns and light in Eggeling’s work remind me of some of Blade Runner’s incredible production design (for example the famous Frank Lloyd Wright balcony and some of the neon imagery), and there’s very much a through line from Fritz Lang’s Metropolis to Ridley Scott’s film.”

Previously released singles from the album were “Blue Heaven” featuring Andreya Casablanca and “People, Let’s Dance” featuring EERA. Videos for both songs can be viewed below. The band’s most recent album, Every Valley, came out in 2018 via Play it Again Sam.

Bright Magic Tracklist:

1. Der Sumpf (Sinfonie der Großstadt)

2. Im Licht

3. Der Rhythmus der Maschinen (feat. Blixa Bargeld)

4. People, Let’s Dance (feat. EERA)

5. Blue Heaven (feat. Andreya Casablanca)

6. Gib mir das Licht (feat. EERA)

7. The Visitor

8. Lichtspiel I: Opus

9. Lichtspiel II: Schwarz Weiss Grau

10. Lichtspiel III: Symphonie Diagonale

11. Ich und die Stadt (feat. Nina Hoss)

Public Service Broadcasting Tour Dates:

October:

10/24/2021 - Cardiff University - Great Hall, UK

10/25/2021 - Brighton - Dome, UK

10/16/2021 - Bristol - O2 Academy, UK

10/27/2021 - Exeter - The Great Hall, UK

10/28/2021 - Southampton - O2 Guildhall, UK

10/30/2021 - Aylesbury - Friars Waterside, UK

10/31/2021 - Birmingham - O2 Institute, UK

November:

11/1/2021 - Leeds - O2 Academy, UK

11/2/2021 - Llandudno - Venue Cymru, UK

11/4/2021 - Manchester - O2 Apollo, UK ,

11/5/2021 - Newcastle - O2 City Hall, UK

11/6/2021 - Aberdeen - Music Hall, UK

11/7/2021 - Glasgow - Barrowland, UK

11/9/2021 - Nottingham - Rock City, UK

11/10/2021 - London - O2 Brixton Academy, UK

11/11/2021 - Cambridge - Corn Exchange, UK

11/14/2021 - Amsterdam - Paradiso Noord, NL

11/15/2021 - Hamburg - Nochtspeicher, DE

11/16/2021 - Gothenburg - Pustervik, SE

11/17/2021 - Stockholm - Nalen, SE

11/19/2021 - Berlin - Hole44, DE

11/20/2021 - Munich - Strom, DE

11/21/2021 - Cologne - Helios37, DE

January:

1/19/2022 - Belfast - Limelight 1, IE

1/20/2022 - Dublin - The Olympia Theatre, IE

1/21/2022 - Cork - Cyprus Avenue, IE

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.