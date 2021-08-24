News

R.E.M. Announce “New Adventures in Hi-Fi” Reissue, Share Alternate Version of “Leave” New Adventures in Hi-Fi 25th Anniversary Reissue Due Out October 29 via Craft Recordings and Features B-Sides, Rarities, and More

Photography by Chris Bilheimer



R.E.M. have announced a 25th anniversary reissue of their critically acclaimed tenth studio album New Adventures in Hi-Fi, and have shared an alternate version of the album’s “Leave.”

The reissue, due out on October 29 via Craft Recordings, will feature the original album alongside a second disc of B-sides and rarities, as well as a Blu-ray disc featuring a 64-minute outdoor projection film originally used to promote the album upon its release, a 30-minute EPK, the original album in both Hi-Res and 5.1 Surround Sound audio, and five HD-restored music videos. The collection also comes with a 52-page hardcover book featuring archival photographs and liner notes.

An expanded edition of the collection will also be available, featuring an exclusive poster, four collectible postcards, and the newly remastered album as a 2-LP set on 180 gram vinyl. Below, check out the alternate version of “Leave,” along with the tracklist for each version and the box set’s cover art.

The new version of “Leave” features a sparse arrangement and newly recorded vocals by frontman Michael Stipe, who states in a press release: “I actually might prefer this version to the one that’s on the record…well, I wouldn’t say I prefer it, it just tells a different story with the lyric.”

New Adventures in Hi-Fi, originally released in 1996, was mainly written and recorded on the road during the band’s tour for their 1994 album Monster.

Bassist Mike Mills explains in a press release: “The idea was that the feeling of being on the road would come through in the sound and feel of the record itself.”

Guitarist Peter Buck adds: “Most records, you go in the studio and you just do ’em. And years later all you really remember is vaguely where you stayed, and the songs and the recording process. But this one I remember every bit of it. It was an experience. It was fucking tough, but we made a record. And it was as challenging as anything I’ve ever done.”

In 2019, the band shared a 25th anniversary reissue of their 1994 album Monster.

New Adventures in Hi-Fi Reissue Tracklists:

Deluxe Edition (2-CD/1-Blu-Ray):

Disc 1 – New Adventures in Hi-Fi (remastered audio)

1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

4. Undertow

5. E-Bow the Letter

6. Leave

7. Departure

8. Bittersweet Me

9. Be Mine

10. Binky the Doormat

11. Zither

12. So Fast, So Numb

13. Low Desert

14. Electrolite

Disc 2 – B-sides and Rarities

1. Tricycle (Instrumental)

2. Departure (Live Rome Soundcheck / Rome, Italy / 2/22/1995)

3. Wall of Death

4. Undertow (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

5. Wichita Lineman (Live / Houston, TX / 9/15/1995)

6. New Test Leper (Live Acoustic / Seattle, WA / 4/19/1996)

7. The Wake-Up Bomb (Live / Atlanta, GA / 10/4/1995)

8. Binky the Doormat (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

9. King of Comedy (808 State Remix)

10. Be Mine (Mike on Bus version)

11. Love Is All Around

12. Sponge

13. Leave (Alternate Version)

Disc 3 (Blu-ray)

1. R.E.M. Outdoor Projections – Saturday Sept 7, 1996 – 5 cities (64:56)

2. New Adventures in Hi-Fi EPK – previously unreleased 30 min version (29:13)

3. New Adventures in Hi-Fi 5.1 Audio

4. New Adventures in Hi-Fi – Hi-Resolution Audio

5. E-Bow the Letter (Music Video)

6. Bittersweet Me (Music Video)

7. Electrolite (Music Video)

8. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us (Music Video)

9. New Test Leper (Music Video)

Expanded Edition (2-CD):

Disc 1 – New Adventures in Hi-Fi (remastered audio)

1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

4. Undertow

5. E-Bow the Letter

6. Leave

7. Departure

8. Bittersweet Me

9. Be Mine

10. Binky the Doormat

11. Zither

12. So Fast, So Numb

13. Low Desert

14. Electrolite

Disc 2 – B-Sides and Rarities

1. Tricycle (Instrumental)

2. Departure (Live Rome Soundcheck / Rome, Italy / 2/22/1995)

3. Wall of Death

4. Undertow (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

5. Wichita Lineman (Live / Houston, TX / 9/15/1995)

6. New Test Leper (Live Acoustic / Seattle, WA / 4/19/1996)

7. The Wake-Up Bomb (Live / Atlanta, GA / 10/4/1995)

8. Binky the Doormat (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

9. King of Comedy (808 State Remix)

10. Be Mine (Mike on Bus Version)

11. Love Is All Around

12. Sponge

13. Leave (Alternate Version)

New Adventures in Hi-Fi (Vinyl):

Side A

1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

Side B

1. Undertow

2. E-Bow the Letter

3. Leave

Side C

1. Departure

2. Bittersweet Me

3. Be Mine

4. Binky the Doormat

Side D

1. Zither

2. So Fast, So Numb

3. Low Desert

4. Electrolite

