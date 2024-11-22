News

Raybody (Formerly Katy Rea) Shares New Single “Puddle” Listen to the New Track Below

Photography by Told Slant

Raybody is the newly adopted moniker of Brooklyn singer/songwriter Katy Rea. Over the past few years, Raybody has been steadily building a singular style, uniting the lush and orchestral side of art pop and chamber pop with a dark, psychedelic undertone. Or, as Raybody puts it, she writes “classic singer-songwriter shit that gets weird.” She debuted in 2022 with her album, The Urge That Saves You, and followed last year with a loose LP of covers and demos entitled Make Your World!

She released both albums under her given name but she recently decided to begin releasing music as Raybody. As she explains, “It allows me to step into a braver and more honest part of myself. I’m after a truth that requires me to unattach from my given name- which has always felt sweet, well-mannered, and more feminine than I am.”

Accompanying the name change, Raybody is also sharing a new single, “Puddle,” the first taste of more music to come over the next year.

“Puddle” evokes shades of both indie rock and Raybody’s orchestral inspirations, building atop stately guitar chords with lush and meticulously crafted arrangements. She gradually fills the mix with swirls of woodwinds, strings, and layered vocal harmonies, incorporating hints of jazzy dissonance alongside sprawling full-band crescendos. The results shine with the warm orchestral beauty of Raybody’s previous work but they also brim with a newfound energy, moving effortlessly between jazzy grooves, cinematic drama, and airy folk confessionals.

Check out the song and accompanying video below, out everywhere now.

