Rooftops Debut New Single “Better Off Alone”

Rooftops, the solo indie rock act of singer/songwriter Bryan Ream made his debut late last year with “Falling.” Listing indie rock, pop, and emo influences spanning from Brand New and Two Door Cinema to Modern Baseball, Ream makes strident and upbeat pop rock, replete with sing-along hooks and driving instrumentation. After following with a handful of singles this year Ream today shares his latest single, “Better Off Alone.”

Following after the jangly, 1975-inspired style of “I Don’t Care Tonight,” “Better Off Alone” instead leans into the heavy and emotive side of Ream’s music. Towering sing-along choruses, pummeling drumming, and a ripping pace makes for a pop punk rager. Ream’s revives the days of the mid-2000s where melodic pop punk was all the rage while simultaneously flexing his own creative boundaries and refusing to be locked down to one set of influences.

Reams says of the track, “‘Better Off Alone’ shows a new side of Rooftops that pulls influence from bands of the 2000’s such as Brand New, Taking Back Sunday, and My Chemical Romance. The song tells a story of trying to find oneself in the midst of a heart knowing that the other person is better off alone but questioning if you are yourself. The heavy guitars and punchy drums help bring out this raw emotion throughout the song. Check out the song below and stream it here.

