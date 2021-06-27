News

Sancho Panza Release New Single Today "Hydro Hotel" is out on Phlexx Records ahead of self-titled debut album in August





Hotly tipped five-piece Sancho Panza release their first new music in over a year today. “Hydro Hotel” is the first single to be taken from the band’s forthcoming self-titled debut album, which follows on Friday 27th August. Based in Nottingham, the quintet - Jack Burton (vocals), Cameron Harris (guitar), Harry Taylor (bass), Callum Jones (guitar) and Jay-Jay Hancocks (drums & percussion) - have already been likened to the dreamier side of C86 (think The Springfields or The Clouds) only updated with a 21st century sheen like a thrift shop Horrors or Brian Jonestown Massacre.

Their previous three singles “Rearrange The Diamonds”, “Age Of Gold” and “Holy Motors” all attracted the attention of 6Music legend Tom Robinson and if it wasn’t for the Covid-19 pandemic putting everything on hold this past year, would almost certainly be household names right now. With live shows out of the picture, the band set about writing and recording their first long player with the finished product due in August. Released on Nottingham independent Phlexx Records, Sancho Panza will be preceded by two more singles; “Frankly Beeches” on Friday 6th August, then “Suit & Hat” a week later.

They’re also scheduled to play their first show in what seems like an eternity at their spiritual home of Nottingham’s Bodega venue on Sunday 29th August. Tickets available HERE

In the meantime, here is “Hydro Hotel” which is available to stream and download now.

