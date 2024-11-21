News

Sara Noelle Releases New Holiday Tracks “Little Dove” and “Silent Night” The Indie Folk Artist Continues Her Tradition of Releasing Annual Christmas music

Photography by Press Shot

Sara Noelle has unveiled her latest holiday offerings, the original song “Little Dove” and a rendition of the classic “Silent Night.” Both tracks are available for streaming and download on Bandcamp and major platforms.

“Little Dove” takes inspiration from a mourning dove that nested outside Noelle’s window, a connection she describes as grounding and symbolic. From hatching to departure, the bird’s presence inspired her to write a holiday song that views the dove as her “Christmas angel,” mirroring the themes of connection and continuity that define the season.

The song was created with producer Dan Duszynski, marking their fifth annual holiday collaboration. Noelle’s previous Christmas originals include “Winter’s Glow” and “Like Snow (Slowly Falling),” alongside covers like “Carol of the Bells” and “Christmas Time Is Here.” These tracks have become a hallmark of her ambient indie folk sound.

This release follows the October unveiling of remixes from her album Do I Have to Feel Everything and hints at her next project—a fourth studio album expected in 2025. Noelle also edits the literary journal Lyrics as Poetry, which will publish its fifth volume in early 2025.



