Shannon Lay Shares Video for New Song “A Thread to Find” Geist Due Out October 8 via Sub Pop

Photography by Kai MacKnight



Shannon Lay is releasing a new album, Geist, on October 8 via Sub Pop. Now she has shared its fourth single, “A Thread to Find,” via a video for it. Kai Macknight directed the video, which features in-the-studio footage. Watch it below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Lay had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘A Thread to Find’ is about finding pieces of yourself in unfamiliar places. It is about watching the people around you grow and evolve and admiring the chaos and the beauty of discovering new worlds within ourselves. It is recognizing the courage and strength in each other even in the face of great challenge. And it is a reminder for when you get lonely on your journey that we are in this together. You’re on your own but not alone.”

When Geist was announced Lay shared two songs from it, “Awaken and Allow” and title track “Geist,” via a joint video. Both songs jointly made our Songs of the Week list. Geist includes “Rare to Awake,” a new song Lay shared in May.

The initial vocals and guitar for the album were recorded by Lay at Jarvis Tavinere of Woods’s studio. Then various others worked on the songs from there: multi-instrumentalists Ben Boye (Bonnie Prince Billy, Ty Segall) in Los Angeles and Devin Hoff (Sharon Van Etten, Cibo Matto) in New York, Sofia Arreguin (Wand) and Aaron Otheim (Heatwarmer, Mega Bog) added additional keys, and then Ty Segall did a guitar solo on “Shores.”

Shannon Lay Tour Dates:

Fri. Sep. 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers

Sat. Sep. 11- Los Angeles, CA - Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Fri. Oct 8 - Long Beach, CA - Living Room Show

Sun. Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ebell Theatre

Thur. Oct 16 - Sonoma, CA - HUICHICA Festival

Fri. Oct 17 - Sonoma, CA - HUICHICA Festival

Tue. Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

Wed. Oct. 20 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Mon. Nov. 08- Hamburg, DE - Aalhaus

Tue. Nov. 09 - Berlin, DE - Monarch

Thu. Nov. 11 - Utrecht, NL - Le Guess Who? Festival

Fri. Nov. 12 - Paris, FR - Le Consulat

Sat. Nov. 13 - Kortrijk, BE - Sonic City Festival

Mon. Nov. 15 - London, UK -St. Pancras Old Church

