 Shannon Lay Shares Video for New Song “A Thread to Find” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 24th, 2021  
Subscribe

Shannon Lay Shares Video for New Song “A Thread to Find”

Geist Due Out October 8 via Sub Pop

Aug 24, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Kai MacKnight
Bookmark and Share


Shannon Lay is releasing a new album, Geist, on October 8 via Sub Pop. Now she has shared its fourth single, “A Thread to Find,” via a video for it. Kai Macknight directed the video, which features in-the-studio footage. Watch it below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Lay had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘A Thread to Find’ is about finding pieces of yourself in unfamiliar places. It is about watching the people around you grow and evolve and admiring the chaos and the beauty of discovering new worlds within ourselves. It is recognizing the courage and strength in each other even in the face of great challenge. And it is a reminder for when you get lonely on your journey that we are in this together. You’re on your own but not alone.”

When Geist was announced Lay shared two songs from it, “Awaken and Allow” and title track “Geist,” via a joint video. Both songs jointly made our Songs of the Week list. Geist includes “Rare to Awake,” a new song Lay shared in May.

The initial vocals and guitar for the album were recorded by Lay at Jarvis Tavinere of Woods’s studio. Then various others worked on the songs from there: multi-instrumentalists Ben Boye (Bonnie Prince Billy, Ty Segall) in Los Angeles and Devin Hoff (Sharon Van Etten, Cibo Matto) in New York, Sofia Arreguin (Wand) and Aaron Otheim (Heatwarmer, Mega Bog) added additional keys, and then Ty Segall did a guitar solo on “Shores.”

Shannon Lay Tour Dates:

Fri. Sep. 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers
Sat. Sep. 11- Los Angeles, CA - Bob Baker Marionette Theater
Fri. Oct 8 - Long Beach, CA - Living Room Show
Sun. Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ebell Theatre
Thur. Oct 16 - Sonoma, CA - HUICHICA Festival
Fri. Oct 17 - Sonoma, CA - HUICHICA Festival
Tue. Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye
Wed. Oct. 20 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
Mon. Nov. 08- Hamburg, DE - Aalhaus
Tue. Nov. 09 - Berlin, DE - Monarch
Thu. Nov. 11 - Utrecht, NL - Le Guess Who? Festival
Fri. Nov. 12 - Paris, FR - Le Consulat
Sat. Nov. 13 - Kortrijk, BE - Sonic City Festival
Mon. Nov. 15 - London, UK -St. Pancras Old Church

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent