Silverbacks Share New Song “Selling Shovels”
New Single from Dublin Band Out Now on Central Tones / Cargo
Jul 09, 2024 Photography by Róisín Murphy O'Sullivan
Dublin post-punk six-piece Silverbacks resurface with their new single, “Selling Shovels.” The single is out now via Central Tones / Cargo. Watch the quirky music video below.
“Selling Shovels” is the band’s first release since their 2022 album Archive Material. Which follows their 2020 debut album, Fad, which came out on Central Tones. Archive Material included “Wear My Medals,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.
In a press release, vocalist Daniel O’Kelly had this to say on “Selling Shovels”’ theme: “The idea for these lyrics came from a habit I have—maybe everyone does it? When reading a historical figure’s Wikipedia page I often lose interest and so I jump straight to the ‘personal life’ and ‘death’ part of the page to see how they died and the circumstances they were in at the time. The lyrics flicker between mundane distractions and fairly horrific images of war. Selling Shovels is a reference to ‘selling shovels during the gold rush.’”
Silverbacks’ complete lineup is Daniel O’Kelly (vocals/guitar), Kilian O’Kelly (guitar/vocals), Emma Hanlon (vocals/bass), Paul Leamy (bass), Peadar Kearney (guitar), and Gary Wickham (drums).
Read our 2020 The End interview with Silverbacks.
Silverbacks Tour Dates:
October 19th - Workman’s Club, Dublin
October 20th - Coughlan’s, Cork
October 24th - YES Basement, Manchester
October 25th - Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield
October 26th - Shacklewell Arms, London
