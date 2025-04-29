News

Singer/Songwriter Anna Vogelzang Releases New Song “The Light” from Upcoming Album Afterglow Due Out 6/13, First Studio Album since 2019

Photography by Photography by Carla Richmond

​Chicago-based singer/songwriter Anna Vogelzang has released the second single today (4/29) from her upcoming album, Afterglow, her first studio album since 2019’s Beacon. “The Light,” which Vogelzang describes as a “straight up love letter to therapy” in a post on Instagram, plays on her indie-folk and Americana roots. Bouncy fingerpicking and Vogelzang’s elastic voice weave in and out of a playful 5/8 time signature, anchored by a simple drum groove. The melodies are quicky but grounded, lending credence to the idea that the song is about “calling in hope as an attempt to avoid burnout.”

“Creating this album has been a long labor of love that has wrestled with having young kids, recovering from vocal injury, and re-examining my own relationship with the music industry. Looking back at my own timeline after a very intense five years, I felt like a different person on the other side,” Vogelzang shares in a press release. Afterglow was recorded in Nashville and co-produced by Vogelzang and Anthony da Costa, both of whom are longtime songwriters, touring musicians, and collaborators with some of Americana’s most beloved names (including Gillian Welch, Sarah Watkins, Aoife O’Donovan, and Madison Cunningham). In addition to Afterglow being Vogelzang’s eighth full length album, she is also a prominent figure in the DIY music scene across the country. She has taught songwriting courses and facilitated groups in a variety of capacities, as well as founding the annual Wintersong charity concert in Madison, WI. She currently serves as a songwriting workshop facilitator at the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago, IL.

Vogelzang previously shared the album’s first single, the dreamy pop track “King & Queen,” in March. “These songs emerged as the touchpoints for each of those big life altering moments; releasing Afterglow independently feels like the reclaiming of my power from this new vantage point,” she says in the press release. You can pre-order Afterglow and support independent musicians by backing Vogelzang’s Kickstarter.



Anna Vogelzang Tour Dates:

Thurs. June 19 - Evanston, IL - Space

Fri. June 20 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak

Sun. June 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse

