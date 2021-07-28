Sleigh Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Locust Laced”
Texis Due Out September 10 via Mom + Pop Music
Sleigh Bells (Alexis Krauss and Derek E. Miller) have announced a new album, Texis, and shared its first single, “Locust Laced,” via a video for it. Texis is due out September 10 via Mom + Pop Music. Miller co-directed the video with Nina Ljeti and it features Sleigh Bells styled as a country band playing some sort of country and western TV show. It’s an interesting juxtaposition with the band’s more abrasive music. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Texis is the follow-up to 2016’s full-length album Jessica Rabbit and 2017’s mini-album/EP Kid Kruschev.
“We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic,” said Miller in a press release.
Miller adds: “The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope. A lot of this is about trying to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”
Texis Tracklist:
1. SWEET75
2. An Acre Lost
3. I’m Not Down
4. Locust Laced
5. Knowing
6. Justine Go Genesis
7. Tennessee Tips
8. Rosary
9. Red Flag Flies
10. True Seekers
11. Hummingbird Bomb
Sleigh Bells Tour Dates:
2021:
10/5 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
10/6 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
10/8 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
10/9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
10/10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater
10/12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
10/15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
10/17 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
10/23 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish
10/26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/27 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
10/28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
2022:
2/8 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
2/9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ballroom at Taft Theatre
2/11 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
2/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
2/13 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
2/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
2/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
2/18 - Chicago, IL - Metro
2/19 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick
2/21 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
2/23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
2/24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
2/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
2/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
