Sleigh Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Locust Laced”

Sleigh Bells (Alexis Krauss and Derek E. Miller) have announced a new album, Texis, and shared its first single, “Locust Laced,” via a video for it. Texis is due out September 10 via Mom + Pop Music. Miller co-directed the video with Nina Ljeti and it features Sleigh Bells styled as a country band playing some sort of country and western TV show. It’s an interesting juxtaposition with the band’s more abrasive music. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Texis is the follow-up to 2016’s full-length album Jessica Rabbit and 2017’s mini-album/EP Kid Kruschev.

“We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic,” said Miller in a press release.

Miller adds: “The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope. A lot of this is about trying to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”

Texis Tracklist:

1. SWEET75

2. An Acre Lost

3. I’m Not Down

4. Locust Laced

5. Knowing

6. Justine Go Genesis

7. Tennessee Tips

8. Rosary

9. Red Flag Flies

10. True Seekers

11. Hummingbird Bomb

Sleigh Bells Tour Dates:

2021:



10/5 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

10/6 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10/8 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

10/9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

10/10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

10/12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

10/17 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

10/23 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

10/26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/27 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

10/28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox



2022:



2/8 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

2/9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ballroom at Taft Theatre

2/11 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

2/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

2/13 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

2/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

2/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

2/18 - Chicago, IL - Metro

2/19 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

2/21 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

2/23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

2/24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

2/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

2/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

