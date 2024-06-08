Soccer Mommy Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Lost”
On Tour This Summer
Jun 06, 2024 Photography by Anna Pollack
Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a new song, “Lost,” via a lyric video. She is currently on the sold-out “The Lost Shows” tour, where Allison performs stripped-back and solo. She also has some UK and EU shows this summer. Check out “Lost” below, followed by all of Soccer Mommy’s upcoming tour dates.
“‘Lost’ feels like something new and something old at the same time,” Allison says of the song in a press release. “It’s a song that’s full of reflection and I wanted its production to really capture that feeling. I’m happy to have a chance to play it at these more intimate solo shows, because I think it really shines in that setting.”
Soccer Mommy’s most recent album, Sometimes, Forever, came out in 2022 via Loma Vista. Last year she teamed up with Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) for the new song, “Lose You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Soccer Mommy Tour Dates:
June 7 - Chicago, IL - Schubas ** SOLD OUT **
June 9 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room ** SOLD OUT **
June 28 - Southampton, UK - Papillon
June 29 - Pilton, England - Glastonbury Festival
June 30 - Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest
July 2 - Edinburgh, UK - Summerhall - Dissection Room
July 3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - Wylam Brewery
July 4 - Norwich, UK - Norwich Arts Centre
July 5 - Cambridge, UK - Junction 2
July 7 - Rotselaar, Belgium - Rock Werchter
July 8 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Ekko
July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
July 28 - Portland, OR - Project Pabst
August 10 - Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Ski Resort^
September 29 - Washington, DC - All Things Go Festival
^ supporting Sylvan Esso
