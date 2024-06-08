News

Soccer Mommy Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Lost” On Tour This Summer

Photography by Anna Pollack

Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a new song, “Lost,” via a lyric video. She is currently on the sold-out “The Lost Shows” tour, where Allison performs stripped-back and solo. She also has some UK and EU shows this summer. Check out “Lost” below, followed by all of Soccer Mommy’s upcoming tour dates.

“‘Lost’ feels like something new and something old at the same time,” Allison says of the song in a press release. “It’s a song that’s full of reflection and I wanted its production to really capture that feeling. I’m happy to have a chance to play it at these more intimate solo shows, because I think it really shines in that setting.”

Soccer Mommy’s most recent album, Sometimes, Forever, came out in 2022 via Loma Vista. Last year she teamed up with Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) for the new song, “Lose You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Soccer Mommy Tour Dates:

June 7 - Chicago, IL - Schubas ** SOLD OUT **

June 9 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room ** SOLD OUT **

June 28 - Southampton, UK - Papillon

June 29 - Pilton, England - Glastonbury Festival

June 30 - Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest

July 2 - Edinburgh, UK - Summerhall - Dissection Room

July 3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - Wylam Brewery

July 4 - Norwich, UK - Norwich Arts Centre

July 5 - Cambridge, UK - Junction 2

July 7 - Rotselaar, Belgium - Rock Werchter

July 8 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Ekko

July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

July 28 - Portland, OR - Project Pabst

August 10 - Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Ski Resort^

September 29 - Washington, DC - All Things Go Festival



^ supporting Sylvan Esso

