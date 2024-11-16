News

Sophie Thatcher Covers “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” As Featured In The End Credits of Her new Movie “Heretic,”

Photography by Jarret Lampley

Sophie Thatcher’s beautiful Mazzy Star-style rendition of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” leaves a lasting and haunting impression when the end credits roll in her new film, Heretic, an innovative “choose-your-own-horror adventure” from A24.Thatcher stars alongside Hugh Grant and Chloe East and adds her sultry, folk-tinged vocals to Bob Dylan’s classic, giving the song a fresh, eerie twist that complements the film’s dark undertones. Heretic premieres in theaters nationwide in the U.S. on November 8.

This release follows the launch of Thatcher’s debut EP, Pivot & Scrape, recorded at Drop of Sun Studios (known for work with artists like Avey Tare and Angel Olsen). The EP showcases her raw, emotive style, blending folk and rock with the same brooding energy she brings to her “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” cover. Songs like the tender “Pivot & Scrape” and the powerful, distorted “Go On” reveal Thatcher as a genuine multi-hyphenate, merging her passions for music, acting, and visual art into a singular creative force.

Already recognized for her standout roles in Yellowjackets, The Book of Bobba Fett and for appearing in Pavement’s “Harness Your Hopes” music video, Thatcher has steadily established herself as a unique and multifaceted artist.

