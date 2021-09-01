News

Spice Girls Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue of Their Debut Album Spice25 Due Out October 29 via UMe/EMI

Photography by Francessca Sorrenti Brighton



British girl group Spice Girls have announced a reissue of their 1996 debut album Spice to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The reissue, entitled Spice25, will consist of the original album in addition to a second disc containing demos, B-sides, and remixes curated by the Spice Girls themselves. The 2-CD set also features a set of postcards and will come in an A5 hardback booklet. It will also be available in other forms (all of which solely contain the original album): a Zoetrope picture disc, limited edition colored vinyl and cassettes, and a Dolby Atmos/Apple Spatial Audio recreation of the album which will be available on Apple Music starting on the reissue’s release date. Spice25 will be out on October 29 via UMe/EMI. Check out pictures of the set below, along with the reissue tracklist and a 7-inch radio mix of “Say You’ll Be There” which the band has just shared.

Each member of Spice Girls had something to say regarding the reissue in a press release. Emma Bunton states: “From the first wannabe baby steps to conquering the whole world with a team of Spices, thank you doesn’t seem enough to all of you who have supported us, followed in our footsteps, walked in our great big shoes and who have shared our dreams. It’s been 25 years of pure magic. Spice Girls forever!”

Geri Halliwell adds: “To our diehard and loyal fans; without you there is no us—sending endless love and gratitude. Whoever you are, whatever your dreams—live them, be them. The Spice Girls motto is testament to that.”

Mel C: “25 years, wow! I have so many wonderful memories of writing, recording, promoting and touring this album and so many people to thank. This is the record that set us off on our incredible journey. A huge thank you to our fans and family all around the world. Thank you for always being there with your unrelenting support and making our dreams come true. My love and gratitude always.”

Mel B: “All I ever wanted was to be accepted and to make everyone around me—gay, straight, brown, black, shy or loud like me—to feel they can celebrate who they are and to be free to be themselves. All I hope—25 years on—is that message has been heard loud and clear.

It’s true that in the end love IS all you need so I thank everyone who has ever bought a Spice Girls record or stood in the rain to greet us or got dressed up in pink, in a tracksuit, a ginger wig, a leopard print catsuit or put on Vic’s iconic pout!”

Victoria Beckham: “We couldn’t let 25 years pass without thanking the fans for their incredible support. There are so many people who have played a part in the success of the Spice Girls throughout the years, you know who you are and we thank you.”

Spice25 Tracklist:

Disc 1:

1. Wannabe

2. Say You’ll Be There

3. 2 Become 1 (Single Version)

4. Love Thing

5. Last Time Lover

6. Mama

7. Who Do You Think You Are

8. Something Kinda Funny

9. Naked

10. If U Can’t Dance

Disc 2:

1. Wannabe (Dave Way Alternative Mix)

2. Say You’ll Be There (7-inch Radio Mix)

3. 2 Become 1 (Orchestral Version)

4. Mama (Biffco Mix)

5. Love Thing (12-inch Unlimited Groove Mix)

6. Take Me Home

7. Last Time Lover (Demo)

8. Feed Your Love

9. If U Can’t Dance (Demo)

10. Who Do You Think You Are (Demo)

11. One of These Girls

12. ‘Shall We Say Goodbye Then?’

