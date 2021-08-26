News

Spirits Having Fun Share New Song “See a Sky” Two Due Out September 3 via Born Yesterday





Chicago post-punk experimentalists Spirits Having Fun have shared a new song titled “See a Sky.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sophomore album Two, due out on September 3 via Born Yesterday. Listen below.

Frontwoman Katie McShane speaks about the new song in a press release: “There is a Russian cartoon with a small bear. I watched it in one of my many attempts to re-learn Russian. In one of the scenes, the rough translation is: ‘I will pretend that I am a small cloud. Then they won’t understand anything.’ In the foreground is the brown bear holding two balloons, one green, one blue. In the background is the field, colored pencil flowers, trees, and grass. I love this image, it activates my mind. From that place I’ve written a stream of consciousness on many related topics such as perspective shifting relationships and floating away into the universe.”

The band’s debut album, Auto-Portrait, came out in 2019.



