Steve Gunn Announces New Album, Shares New Songs “Other You” and “Reflection” Other You Due Out August 27 via Matador

Photography by Stephanie Nicole Smith



Steve Gunn has announced a new album, Other You, and shared two new songs from it, title track “Other You” (via an animated video) and “Reflection.” Other You is due out August 27 via Matador. Check out “Other You” and “Reflection” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as his upcoming tour dates.

Other You is the follow-up to 2019’s The Unseen In Between. Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith, Cass McCombs, Kurt Vile) produced the album, which was recorded at his Mant Studios in Los Angeles. The sessions featured longtime friend and collaborator Justin Tripp. The album also features Juliana Barwick, Mary Lattimore, Bridget St. John, Jeff Parker, Bill MacKay, Ben Bertrand, drummer Ryan Sawyer (TV On The Radio, Thurston Moore, Gang Gang Dance), and others.

Gunn had this to say in a press release: “I came up with this title when we were recording vocals and Rob was very into harmonies. There was a third part and I just couldn’t find the note. I couldn’t vocalize it. He went in and took my voice and put it into his computer program, then he could playback and ‘sing’ the note with my voice using the computer. And he said, ‘Sing to the other you.’ So I was singing along to myself singing a note I couldn’t sing.”

Other You Tracklist:

1. Other You

2. Fulton

3. Morning River

4. Good Wind

5. Circuit Rider

6. On The Way

7. Protection

8. The Painter

9. Reflection

10. Sugar Kiss

11. Ever Feel That Way

Steve Gunn Tour Dates:

Thu July 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House^

Fri July 23 - Livingston Manor, NY @ Catskill Brewery^

Sat July 24 - Burlington, VT @ Backside 405^

Sun July 25 - Peaks Island, ME @ Lion’s Club^

Mon July 26 - Keene, NH @ Nova Arts^

Tue July 27 - Newport, RI @ Folk On^

Thu July 29 - New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine^

Thu December 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

Fri December 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

Sat December 4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

Sun December 5 - Lakeside, MI @ Lakeside Inn #

Tue December 7 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man #

Wed December 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

Thu December 9 - Charlotte, NC @ Recover Brands #

Fri December 10 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern #

Sat December 11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

Sun December 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance #

Tue December 14 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

Wed December 15 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts #

Thu December 16 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s #

Fri December 17 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall #

Sat December 18 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #



^ w/ William Tyler

# w/ Jeff Parker

