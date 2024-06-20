News

Suki Waterhouse Announces New Double Album “Memoir of a Sparklemuffin” Alongside Lead Single, "Supersad"

Photography by Jeremy Soma

Musician Suki Waterhouse is set to release her new 18-track double album,Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, on Friday, September 13th, 2024, via Sub Pop.

Waterhouse has also unveiled the album’s lead single, “Supersad,” a track characterized by its fast-paced drum fills and garage-inspired guitars. “I tried to write a nineties song you could hear playing at the mall in Clueless or as an opening track for Legally Blonde,” she explained. The single was produced by Brad Cook, with Executive Producer Eli Hirsch, and written by Waterhouse in collaboration with Chelsea Balan, John Mark Nelson, and Lilian Caputo.

Accompanying the single’s release is the official music video for “Supersad,” featuring Waterhouse as a bed-ridden protagonist and her whimsical game show fairy godmother. The video, filled with sparkling visuals, was directed by filmmaker and longtime collaborator Émilie Richard-Froozan.



“The Sparklemuffin Tour,” her previously announced 25-city North American headlining tour in support of her new album, will now kick off at Salt Lake City’s Love Letters Festival on Friday, September 27th. The tour will include stops in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, and Montreal. Before the tour begins, Suki will also perform at London’s All Points East on August 18th.









Memoir of a Sparklemuffin

1. Gateway Drug

2. Supersad

3. Blackout Drunk

4. Faded

5. Nonchalant

6. My Fun

7. Model, Actress, Whatever

8. To Get You

9. Lullaby

10. Big Love

11. Lawsuit

12. OMG

13. Think Twice

14. Could’ve Been A Star

15. Legendary

16. Everybody Breaks Up Anyway

17. Helpless

18. To Love



