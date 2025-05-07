Sunday (1994) Release Title Track from Their New EP
Devotion, EP drops this Friday
May 07, 2025 Photography by Sunday (1994)
Los Angeles Anglo-American trio Sunday (1994) will release their second EP, Devotion, this Friday (9 May) via Arista/RCA Records. The indie-dream pop group comprises Paige Turner on vocals, Lee Newell on guitar and Puma on drums. They quietly previewed the title track this week following previous singles “Doomsday” and “Rain.”
Written by Turner and Newell, who also produced the track, “Devotion” continues the band’s talent for threading intimacy and abrasion into something warmly off-kilter. “‘Devotion’, the title track to our second EP, is out now,” the band wrote in a typically arch missive. “A love letter scrawled on the back of a beer mat, about a night in an English pub where the ceilings sag, the ale is flat, and the heart, against all good sense, rises.”
The six-track EP, produced entirely by Newell, promises to be a loose sequel to their debut. “We are thrilled to unveil Devotion, our second EP,” they added. “A fevered companion to our first. Each song converses, conspires, or continues the story of one that came before. We won’t tell you which; discovery is far more divine. Call it a psalm for the disenchanted. Or… an EP. Whatever you prefer.”
Sunday (1994) LIVE
May, UK
14th - London, Village Underground
15th - Brighton, The Great Escape, Beach Stage
16th - Brighton, The Great Escape, Komedia (Downstairs)
18th - Kingston, Banquet Records [IN-STORE]
20th - Nottingham, Bodega Social Club
21st - Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge *SOLD OUT*
23rd - Liverpool, Arts Club Loft
24th – Leeds, Live at Leeds
25th – Manchester, Neighbourhood Weekender
27th – Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
August, UK
22nd Margate, Dreamland
More TBA
