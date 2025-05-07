News

All





Sunday (1994) Release Title Track from Their New EP Devotion, EP drops this Friday

Photography by Sunday (1994)

Los Angeles Anglo-American trio Sunday (1994) will release their second EP, Devotion, this Friday (9 May) via Arista/RCA Records. The indie-dream pop group comprises Paige Turner on vocals, Lee Newell on guitar and Puma on drums. They quietly previewed the title track this week following previous singles “Doomsday” and “Rain.”

Written by Turner and Newell, who also produced the track, “Devotion” continues the band’s talent for threading intimacy and abrasion into something warmly off-kilter. “‘Devotion’, the title track to our second EP, is out now,” the band wrote in a typically arch missive. “A love letter scrawled on the back of a beer mat, about a night in an English pub where the ceilings sag, the ale is flat, and the heart, against all good sense, rises.”

The six-track EP, produced entirely by Newell, promises to be a loose sequel to their debut. “We are thrilled to unveil Devotion, our second EP,” they added. “A fevered companion to our first. Each song converses, conspires, or continues the story of one that came before. We won’t tell you which; discovery is far more divine. Call it a psalm for the disenchanted. Or… an EP. Whatever you prefer.”



Read our 2024 interview with the band HERE.



Sunday (1994) LIVE

May, UK

14th - London, Village Underground

15th - Brighton, The Great Escape, Beach Stage

16th - Brighton, The Great Escape, Komedia (Downstairs)

18th - Kingston, Banquet Records [IN-STORE]

20th - Nottingham, Bodega Social Club

21st - Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge *SOLD OUT*

23rd - Liverpool, Arts Club Loft

24th – Leeds, Live at Leeds

25th – Manchester, Neighbourhood Weekender

27th – Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

August, UK

22nd Margate, Dreamland

More TBA

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.