Saturday, July 17th, 2021  
TALK TIME Debuts New Single “U-Turn” Featuring Caroline Kingsbury

New EP Coming This Summer

Jul 17, 2021 By Caleb Campbell
Indie pop duo TALK TIME was born in an East LA warehouse, the product of singer-songwriter Edson Choi and multi-instrumentalist Mike Nissen’s love for catchy pop hooks and easygoing California style. After debuting with their 2019 Year Of Self EP, the band is back this summer with their follow-up, also produced and engineered by Math Bishop (U2, Two Door Cinema Club, The Killers, Silversun Pickups). The duo have also shared their latest single from the EP, “U-Turn.”

“U-Turn,” the closer to their upcoming EP, once again leans into the band’s penchant for shimmering pop hooks. Taking cues from ‘80s synth pop, the band combines lush synth melodies, steady rhythmic grooves, expansive soundscapes, and a standout feature from Caroline Kingsbury for an irresistible retro ‘80s pop revival.

“The themes of this EP deal with turbulence and conflict, and U-Turn is the perfect closer because it’s about gaining perspective and keeping perseverance. It’s only natural to feel bitterness and self-pity creep in when you’re going through difficulties, but choosing to own it and moving forward anyway is always the light at the end of the tunnel.

The song had been a staple of our live repertoire, but when we got into the studio it just felt like something was missing. The day before tracking Mike hunkered down and redid the arrangement from scratch, emphasizing the beat and dynamic synths and the track ultimately ended up with. At the same time our producer Math Bishop hooked us up with a collaboration with one of our favorite singers, Caroline Kingsbury (whose record is also produced by Bishop), her guest vocals were a perfect way to complete the song.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

