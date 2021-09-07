News

Tasha Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Perfect Wife” Tell Me What You Miss the Most Due Out November 5 via Father/Daughter

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Chicago-based artist Tasha has announced the release of her sophomore album, Tell Me What You Miss the Most, sharing a video for its lead single “Perfect Wife.” Tell Me What You Miss the Most will be out on November 5 via Father/Daughter. Watch the coool-directed video below, and also check out the album’s tracklist and cover art along with a set of tour dates.

Coool, the directorial duo, speak about the video for “Perfect Wife” in a press release: “When Tasha approached us with the song, we knew there had to be flowers and there had to be dancing. It’s this pure, magical love song that, for all of us, felt like those ‘too good to be true’ moments that occur when you’re really falling for someone. It was important for us to not tell the story of the date itself, but rather the aftermath, when you’ve come home to your apartment. How can you not just want to throw yourself around the room and move your body when you feel that elated? It’s that feeling that gave us the idea to inject visual language and choreography that felt reminiscent of mid-century films like Funny Face, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Singin’ in the Rain.”

Tasha adds: “When thinking about the visual for this song, I knew it had to exude romance, joy, and sweetness. I found John and Jake by happenstance, but our work together felt totally seamless. This visual represents the giddiness and excitement of going on a first date with someone, and having it turn out even better than you could have imagined. Paired with their vision for a retro, theatrical, musical-movie kind of world, I think this video wonderfully captures that magic of being totally head over heels for someone perfect. John and Jake were a dream to work with, and I’m so grateful for their expert imagination.”

Tell Me What You Miss the Most was produced by Tasha alongside the late Eric Littman. Her previous album, Alone at Last, came out in 2018.

Tasha 2021 Tour Dates:

9/9/2021 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Summer Session

11/13/2021 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (w/ Christelle Bofale)

11/20/2021 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (w/ Fran)

11/29/2021 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

11/30/2021 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/2/2021 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount (supporting Alice Phoebe Lou)

12/3/2021 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/4/2021 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon

12/7/2021 - Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/8/2021 - Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/9/2021 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/10/2021 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/12/2021 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/13/2021 - Nashville, TN @ The East Room (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/14/2021 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

12/15/2021 - Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

