The Get Up Kids Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue of “Something to Write Home About” Due for Release on Digital August 23 and Physical September 20 via Polyvinyl; Listen to Demo Version of "Holiday" and Watch the Song's First Video

Photography by Shawn Brackbill

The Get Up Kids have announced the 25th anniversary reissue of their seminal album, Something to Write Home About. They have also shared a demo version of “Holiday” and the first ever music video for the song. The reissue will be due for release digitally on August 23 and physically on September 20 via Polyvinyl. Watch the Shawn Brackbill-directed music video below. Also below, find the tracklist, cover art, and tour dates in support of the reissue.

Kansas City’s The Get Up Kids is made up on Matt Pryor (guitar, vocals), Jim Suptic (guitar, vocals), Rob Pope (bass), Ryan Pope (drums), and Dustin Kinsey (keys).

When Something to Write Home About came out in 1999, “nothing that was popular sounded like [their] album. That style of music wasn’t mainstream,” says Suptic in a press release. With their ambition, Pope adds: “[They] spoke with nearly every major-label A&R person that was out in the world. They had weird expectations for our band, and I think we aimed a little higher than the major labels did.”

Suptic adds: “When we set out to write what would become the album Something to Write

Home About, I never imagined all the places it would take us. From touring around the world, being on MTV’s 120 Minutes, to opening for childhood heroes. When I listen back to these demos it takes me right back to our practice space in Kansas City. We were so young, but we were driven to make something great. When we walked into that LA studio, we were very prepared. This was the first time we actually made real demos for a record and I think it shows in the final product.”

The “Holiday” video features tour footage. Pryor has this to say in the press release on the music video: “The biggest takeaway from watching this video is how young we were. It’s like watching your parents’ home movies of you riding a big wheel in the backyard. Just babies. A lot of these are from a time when the record was finished but people hadn’t really heard it yet. We’d just spent a long,frustrating year trying to get it made and when it finally saw the light of day we just came out swinging. I remember a lot of these shows, The Fireside Bowl in Chicago particularly. That always felt like a homeaway from home for us back then. The kids onstage in these videos really have no idea how much this album will change their lives, that we’ll still be talking about it twenty five years later.”

Something to Write Home About (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) 2xLP Tracklist:

LP1:

1. Holiday

2. Action & Action

3. Valentine

4. Red Letter Day

5. Out of Reach

6. Ten Minutes

7. The Company Dime

8. My Apology

9. I’m a Loner Dottie, a Rebel

10. Long Goodnight

11. Close to Home

12. I’ll Catch You

LP2:

1. One Year Later (Demo)

2. Close to Home (Demo)

3. Out of Reach (Demo)

4. Holiday (Demo)

5. Valentine (Demo)

6. My Apology (Demo)

7. Red Letter Day (Demo)

8. Ten Minutes (Demo)

9. Central Standard Time (Four Track Demo)

10. Long Goodnight (Four Track Demo)

11. The Company Dime (Four Track Demo)

12. I’ll Catch You (Four Track Demo)

The Get Up Kids 2024 Tour Dates:

08/01 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador

08/04 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Oxigênio Festival

08/06 - Recoleta, Chile - Sala Metrónomo

08/09 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro La Paz

08/10 - Monterrey, Mexico - Foro Tims

08/23 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory #

08/24 - Austin, TX - Mohawk #

08/25 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger #

08/27 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile #

08/29 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park #

08/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour # [SOLD OUT]

08/31 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour # [SOLD OUT]

09/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour # [SOLD OUT]

09/03 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall # [SOLD OUT]

09/04 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall #

09/06 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane #

09/07 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall #

09/08 - Seattle, WA - Showbox #

09/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot #

09/11 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre #

09/13 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar # [SOLD OUT]

09/14 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck # [SOLD OUT]

09/15 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck #

09/24 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre #

09/25 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live #

09/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer # [SOLD OUT]

09/28 - New York, NY - Warsaw # [SOLD OUT]

09/29 - New York, NY - Warsaw #

10/01 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony # [SOLD OUT]

10/03 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live #

10/04 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City #

10/05 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall #

10/06 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall #

10/08 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #

10/09 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater #

10/10 - Chicago, IL - Metro #

10/11 - Chicago, IL - Metro #

10/13 - Las Vegas, NV - Best Friends Forever Festival

# w/ Smoking Popes

