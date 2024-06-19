News

Thee Sacred Souls Announce Sophomore Album and Share Opening Track “Lucid Girl” Got a Story to Tell Due Out October 4 on Daptone

Photography by Gustavo Olivares

Thee Sacred Souls have announced their sophomore album, Got a Story to Tell, which will be released on October 4 via Daptone. The trio have shared a taste of their timeless soul sound with the album’s lead single and opening track “Lucid Girl.” Watch the CAKE-directed music video below. Also below, find the band’s tour dates, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Following their 2022-released self-titled debut, Got a Story to Tell was written and recorded by founding members Alejandro Garcia (drums, guitar), Salvador Samano (bass, drums), and Josh Lane (vocals). Their live band features Riley Dunn (keys), Shay Stulz (guitar), Astyn Turrentine (background vocals), and Viane Escobar (background vocals).

Got a Story to Tell Tracklist:



01 Lucid Girl

02 Price I’ll Pay

03 Live for You

04 On My Mind

05 Waiting on the Right Time

06 Losing Side of Love

07 Somebody Knew

08 My Heart is Drowning

09 Stuck in the Mud

10 In the Mirror

11 One and the Same

12 I’m So Glad I Found You, Baby

Thee Sacred Souls Tour Dates:

June 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Celebrate Brooklyn ^

June 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Twilight Concert Series ^

June 29 - Denver, CO - Endless Sunshine ^

July 2 - Montreal, Quebec - Festival International de Jazz de Montreal ^

July 13 - Rotterdam, Holland - North Sea Jazz Festival ^

July 16 - Molde, Norway - Moldejazz ^

July 18 - St. Gallen, Switzerland - Kultur Festival ^

July 19 - Bern, Switzerland - GurtenFest ^

July 20 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival ^

July 27 - Skokie, IL - Out of Space ^

July 28 - Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Music Festival ^

Aug 3 - San Diego, CA - Endless Sunsets ^

Aug 8 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West ^

Aug 9 - Helsinki, Finland - Flow Festival ^

Aug 10 - Oslo, Norway - Oyafestivalen ^

Aug 13 - Gijón, Spain - Semana Grande de Gijón ^

Aug 16 - Hasselt, Belgium - Pukkelpop ^

Aug 18 - Stradbally, Ireland - Electric Picnic ^

Aug 20 - Nice, France - Nice Jazz Festival ^

Aug 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Fool In Love Festival ^

Sept 1 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot ^

Sept 7 - Munich, Germany - Superbloom ^

Sept 8 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza ^

Sep 10 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin

Sep 14 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie*

Sep 16 - Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall

Sep 19 - London, UK - Jazz Cafe

Sept 28 - Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Music Festival ^

Oct 11 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion*

Oct 12 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

Oct 14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Oct 16 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct 18 - Miami, FL - III Points

Oct 21 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Oct 22 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Oct 23 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

Oct 25 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Oct 26 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Oct 27 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary*

Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

Oct 31 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Nov 2 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed*

Nov 3 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

Nov 6 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Nov 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Nov 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov 10 - Boston, MA – Roadrunner*

Nov 12 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Nov 14 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

^Festival Performance

*Not A Live Nation Date

