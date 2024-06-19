Thee Sacred Souls Announce Sophomore Album and Share Opening Track “Lucid Girl”
Got a Story to Tell Due Out October 4 on Daptone
Jun 19, 2024 Photography by Gustavo Olivares
Thee Sacred Souls have announced their sophomore album, Got a Story to Tell, which will be released on October 4 via Daptone. The trio have shared a taste of their timeless soul sound with the album’s lead single and opening track “Lucid Girl.” Watch the CAKE-directed music video below. Also below, find the band’s tour dates, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Following their 2022-released self-titled debut, Got a Story to Tell was written and recorded by founding members Alejandro Garcia (drums, guitar), Salvador Samano (bass, drums), and Josh Lane (vocals). Their live band features Riley Dunn (keys), Shay Stulz (guitar), Astyn Turrentine (background vocals), and Viane Escobar (background vocals).
Got a Story to Tell Tracklist:
01 Lucid Girl
02 Price I’ll Pay
03 Live for You
04 On My Mind
05 Waiting on the Right Time
06 Losing Side of Love
07 Somebody Knew
08 My Heart is Drowning
09 Stuck in the Mud
10 In the Mirror
11 One and the Same
12 I’m So Glad I Found You, Baby
Thee Sacred Souls Tour Dates:
June 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Celebrate Brooklyn ^
June 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Twilight Concert Series ^
June 29 - Denver, CO - Endless Sunshine ^
July 2 - Montreal, Quebec - Festival International de Jazz de Montreal ^
July 13 - Rotterdam, Holland - North Sea Jazz Festival ^
July 16 - Molde, Norway - Moldejazz ^
July 18 - St. Gallen, Switzerland - Kultur Festival ^
July 19 - Bern, Switzerland - GurtenFest ^
July 20 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival ^
July 27 - Skokie, IL - Out of Space ^
July 28 - Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Music Festival ^
Aug 3 - San Diego, CA - Endless Sunsets ^
Aug 8 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West ^
Aug 9 - Helsinki, Finland - Flow Festival ^
Aug 10 - Oslo, Norway - Oyafestivalen ^
Aug 13 - Gijón, Spain - Semana Grande de Gijón ^
Aug 16 - Hasselt, Belgium - Pukkelpop ^
Aug 18 - Stradbally, Ireland - Electric Picnic ^
Aug 20 - Nice, France - Nice Jazz Festival ^
Aug 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Fool In Love Festival ^
Sept 1 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot ^
Sept 7 - Munich, Germany - Superbloom ^
Sept 8 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza ^
Sep 10 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin
Sep 14 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie*
Sep 16 - Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall
Sep 19 - London, UK - Jazz Cafe
Sept 28 - Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Music Festival ^
Oct 11 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion*
Oct 12 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
Oct 14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Oct 16 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Oct 18 - Miami, FL - III Points
Oct 21 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Oct 22 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
Oct 23 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
Oct 25 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Oct 26 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Oct 27 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary*
Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
Oct 31 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Nov 2 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed*
Nov 3 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
Nov 6 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
Nov 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Nov 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Nov 10 - Boston, MA – Roadrunner*
Nov 12 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Nov 14 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
^Festival Performance
*Not A Live Nation Date
